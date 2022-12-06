Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Smith played for hometown club St Helens over two spells

Former England half-back Matty Smith has returned to St Helens to take over as women's team head coach, with Derek Hardman switching to reserve team boss.

The 35-year-old played 49 games for his hometown Saints, and also played for rivals Wigan, Salford, Catalans and Widnes on a permanent basis.

Hardman makes way having won Super League and Challenge Cup honours as Saints women's boss.

He will still work with Smith along with ex-England boss Craig Richards.

Ian Talbot will retain his role as first-team assistant coach.

"It's a great honour to be given the opportunity to come back to the club and coach such a talented group of women," Smith said. "I'm really looking forward to getting started and building up to what I know will be a successful 2023 season.

"The chance to come back to the club was one I couldn't turn down. I hope with all the knowledge I have gained during my career I can use it to push the team to the next level."