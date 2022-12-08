Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Errol Carter is the seventh player to commit to Cornwall since the end of last season

Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season.

The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students.

Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back.

"Errol has played at this level previously and a player of his calibre will give the squad some real balance," Cornwall general manager John Beach told the club website.

"He is at home anywhere along the three-quarter line which in a long 20 game regular season, will prove vital for Mike (Abbott, head coach) when our squad depth becomes tested because of player unavailability, for whatever reason that may be.

"We didn't have that depth last year and had to rely on loans and dual registration. With a proper pre-season, we are in a really good place and are building an exciting and competitive squad."

He is the seventh player to commit to a new deal since the end of Cornwall's inaugural season in League One which saw them win just one match.

"I know what it takes to play and compete at League One level and I will be looking to use my experience to help take the squad forward," Carter told the club website.

"You need good game awareness in League One and even though I'm not exactly old, I will be an experienced head in amongst some really exciting young players."