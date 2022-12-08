Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacob Hookem had been training with the first-team at Hull since the age of 17

Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull FC half-back Jacob Hookem on a one-year deal with an option of a further year.

The Hull-born 20-year-old has played 15 games including five in Super League since his 2021 debut.

Hookem also had spells at Bradford and Whitehaven, and worked with head coach Lee Radford and Tigers coaches Danny Wilson and Rob Nickolay at Hull.

"I'm excited to be able to progress here," Hookem told the club website.

"I was able to get a few Super League games under my belt last year at Hull so my aim is to keep progressing and kick on to become a regular at the top level."

The departure of Jake Trueman and Gareth O'Brien has opened up opportunities in the playmaking roles at Castleford.

The arrivals of Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller have provided experienced options but Hookem offers a long-term proposition for the Tigers coaching staff.

"He's a young half, that I'm pleased to get over the line," Radford added. "With Danny Richardson's injury last year and Callum McLelland not being available for us last year, Jacob will be quite high up in the pecking order.

"Hopefully, he can come to the club and develop working alongside the likes of Jacob and Gareth. There are some senior blokes that can help him develop."