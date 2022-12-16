Sam Gilder was the third player to sign for Cornwall after the club was formed last year

Cornwall hooker Sam Gilder has signed a new contract committing him to the League One side for the 2023 season.

The Cornish-born 23-year-old was a regular in the side until suffering a serious concussion in the 68-0 loss at Keighley Cougars in July.

But having seen a head injury consultant, Gilder has been given the all-clear to resume his rugby career.

"It is an amazing feeling to be coming back for a second season," Gilder told the club website.

"It was a big step up from the standard of rugby that I had played before, but along with support from the coaching staff and senior players, they pushed me to be a better rugby league player.

"I know there were a few setbacks on the injury front and it wasn't the best of feelings to be carted off the pitch at Keighley not really knowing where I was. But I have worked to the recovery plan that the doctor and physios set and now I'm fit and raring to go."