Close menu

Tyler Dupree: Salford Red Devils prop signs new contract to end of 2025

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyler Dupree in action for Salford
Tyler Dupree, who played 14 times for Salford last season, was in the Leeds academy but didn't play a first-team game for the Rhinos

Salford Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree has signed a new contract with the club until the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old only joined Salford in May from Championship side Widnes on a deal until the end of next year.

But he has been rewarded for helping Salford finish sixth before losing to eventual winners St Helens in the Super League play-off semi-finals.

"The club took a chance on me and helped me fulfil a dream of playing in Super League," he told their website.external-link

"So I feel like signing a new deal is a good way to repay them."

Top Stories

Featured