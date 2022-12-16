Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyler Dupree, who played 14 times for Salford last season, was in the Leeds academy but didn't play a first-team game for the Rhinos

Salford Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree has signed a new contract with the club until the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old only joined Salford in May from Championship side Widnes on a deal until the end of next year.

But he has been rewarded for helping Salford finish sixth before losing to eventual winners St Helens in the Super League play-off semi-finals.

"The club took a chance on me and helped me fulfil a dream of playing in Super League," he told their website. external-link

"So I feel like signing a new deal is a good way to repay them."