Liam Hood has won 10 caps for Scotland and played in the World Cup

Wakefield hooker Liam Hood has agreed a contract extension to the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international scored six tries in 18 games for Trinity last season after joining them from Leigh Centurions.

He missed the Boxing Day friendly against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley because of a calf strain.

"I will start to run again when we return to training at the beginning of January," he told the club website.

"We have brought in some solid players who will all add something to our team and I'm excited to be a part of it for the next few years."