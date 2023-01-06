Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The sending-off of Catalans forward Gil Dudson (second left) preceded the ugly crowd scenes in Perpignan

Catalans Dragons have been fined - and threatened with a ground closure - following the behaviour of their fans at the Super League play-off eliminator with Leeds in Perpignan in September.

Supporters threw items onto the pitch during a fractious 20-10 home defeat.

The touch judges had to take evasive action as they stood behind the posts when Catalans were reduced to 11 men in the 78th minute.

Further objects were thrown at the match officials as they left the field.

There was also "a further aggressive incident" requiring a response from security staff as the officials, led by referee James Child, left the stadium, the Rugby Football League said.

The club have been fined £25,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2023 season.

In a further sanction, also suspended until the end of the 2023 season, they have been warned that "any further misbehaviour will lead to an unprecedented punishment in the Super League era of having to play two home games behind closed doors".

Rugby Football League director of operations Robert Hicks said: "This is a strong punishment. It is significant and welcome that this is a decision that has been agreed with the Catalans club.

"The presence of their club and the passion of their supporters has enhanced the Super League competition significantly for more than a decade, but the scenes during and after the play-off fixture in September were the latest in a number of unacceptable incidents.

"The RFL welcomes the assurance from the Catalans club that they will work proactively with their supporters to ensure a more welcoming environment for all, including match officials, from 2023."

Catalans ended the game two players short after Gil Dudson was sent off on 75 minutes, on his final appearance, followed by Mitchell Pearce just three minutes later for a second sin-binning.

The 2023 Super League season is scheduled to start next month.

Warrington host Leeds in the opener on Thursday, 16 February, before Catalans get under way with a trip to Wakefield the following night, for which Pearce will be suspended.