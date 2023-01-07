Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos beat York in September to win the Women's Super League Grand Final for the second time

Leeds Rhinos will play York Valkyrie when the reigning Women's Super League champions get the 2023 season under way on 9 April with a rematch against the team they beat in last season's final.

The meeting, at Headingley on Easter Sunday, will be part of a Super League double bill, followed by the Rhinos' men meeting Huddersfield Giants.

The rest of the Women's Super League programme kicks off a week later.

York will host more silverware holders, Challenge Cup winners St Helens.

Saints beat Leeds in May's final, but the Rhinos got their revenge in the Women's Super League play-offs before going on to beat York City Knights, who have since rebranded as Valkyrie.

"There is more excitement and anticipation than ever around women's rugby league in 2023 after the national impact made by England's performances in the World Cup," said WSL general manager Thomas Brindle.

"To kick off with a repeat of last year's Grand Final is another first for the competition, and another big stage for a lot of those England players.

Leeds Rhinos will be playing their home games at Headingley for the second straight season

"We welcome three new names, following the rebrand of York Valkyrie, the new partnership between Leigh Leopards and Leigh Miners Rangers, and the rapid progress made by Salford Red Devils in their debut season in 2022.

"With Warrington building impressively for their elevation to Group One, it promises to be the most competitive season yet - and we hope to make some more exciting announcements soon about broadcast coverage."

How it works

The last round of games is the weekend of 8-10 September. After that, the top four sides in the six-team Group One will meet in the semi-finals.

The two semi-final winners will go through to the Women's Super League Grand Final (weekend of 7-8 October).

The team finishing top of Group Two will win automatic promotion to an expanded eight-team Women's Super League in 2024. The second team to win promotion will come via a play-off.

There will be a break from league action after the first full round of games for the England v France international at Warrington on 29 April, followed by the group stage of the Women's Challenge Cup.

The draw will take place this Thursday (12 January) at Wembley, which is the chosen venue for the final in August.

The Women's Super League will then return on Friday, 26 May, when Leeds play St Helens at Headingley.

Opening Women's Super League fixtures

Sunday, 9 April

Leeds Rhinos v York Valkyrie (Headingley, kick-off TBC)

Sunday, 16 April

Group One

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (14:00 BST)

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (14:00 BST)

York Valkyrie v St Helens (15:00 BST))

Group Two

Bradford Bulls v Leigh Leopards (17:15 BST)

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (14:00 BST)

Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders (12:00 BST)