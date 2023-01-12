Challenge Cup draw: St Helens women to take on Warrington, Castleford and London Broncos
Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos.
12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April.
Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford and Oulton in an all-Yorkshire group.
Featherstone, Salford, Cardiff and Wigan face off as Barrow, Leigh, Hull KR and York round off the draw.
The draw was made at Wembley Stadium alongside the draw for the men's first and second round, with the men's and women's finals both due to take place at the venue on 12 August.
In the men's first round, Wigan St Patricks face an all-Wigan tie against Ince Rose Bridge, with Irish side Dublin City Exiles travelling to Hammersmith Hills Hoists.
League One side Cornwall received a bye into the second-round stage and will take on Rochdale Mayfield at home as they make their debut in the competition.
The men's Challenge Cup first round will take place on the weekend of 11 and 12 February while the second round will take place on 25 and 26 February.
Women's Challenge Cup group stage draw
Group 1: Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons, Wigan Warriors.
Group 2: Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Oulton Raidettes, Leeds Rhinos.
Group 3: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, St Helens.
Group 4: Barrow Raiders, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, York Valkyrie.
Men's first round draw
Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans
Featherstone Lions v Great Britain Police
Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors
Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws
London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders
Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF
Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles
Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers
Stanningley v Milford
Royal Navy v Barrow Island
West Bowling v Waterhead
Westgate Common v Crosfields
British Army v Ashton Bears
Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers
Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge
Distington v Orrell St James
Heworth v Oulton Raiders
Jarrow Vikings v Mylton Warriors
Men's second round draw
Jarrow Vikings/Mylton Warriors v Leigh Minors Rangers
Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors v London Chargers/North Herts Crusaders
Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws v Midland Hurricanes
British Army/Ashton Bears v Dewsbury Rams
Fryston Warriors/Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley/Milford
Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge
Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars
Distington/Orrell St James v Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles
Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield
Hunslet v Heworth/Oulton Raiders
Siddal v West Hull
Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers v Wath Brow Hornets
Featherstone Lions/Great Britain Police v Westgate Common/Crosfields
North Wales Crusaders v Royal Navy/Barrow Island
Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF v York Acorn
Lock Lane v West Bowling/Waterhead
Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkington Recs
Doncaster v Oldham
Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders