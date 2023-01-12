Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens won the 2022 Women's Challenge Cup by beating Leeds Rhinos 18-8 at Elland Road

Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos.

12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April.

Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford and Oulton in an all-Yorkshire group.

Featherstone, Salford, Cardiff and Wigan face off as Barrow, Leigh, Hull KR and York round off the draw.

The draw was made at Wembley Stadium alongside the draw for the men's first and second round, with the men's and women's finals both due to take place at the venue on 12 August.

In the men's first round, Wigan St Patricks face an all-Wigan tie against Ince Rose Bridge, with Irish side Dublin City Exiles travelling to Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

League One side Cornwall received a bye into the second-round stage and will take on Rochdale Mayfield at home as they make their debut in the competition.

The men's Challenge Cup first round will take place on the weekend of 11 and 12 February while the second round will take place on 25 and 26 February.

Women's Challenge Cup group stage draw

Group 1: Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons, Wigan Warriors.

Group 2: Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Oulton Raidettes, Leeds Rhinos.

Group 3: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, St Helens.

Group 4: Barrow Raiders, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, York Valkyrie.

Men's first round draw

Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans

Featherstone Lions v Great Britain Police

Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors

Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws

London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders

Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles

Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers

Stanningley v Milford

Royal Navy v Barrow Island

West Bowling v Waterhead

Westgate Common v Crosfields

British Army v Ashton Bears

Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers

Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge

Distington v Orrell St James

Heworth v Oulton Raiders

Jarrow Vikings v Mylton Warriors

Men's second round draw

Jarrow Vikings/Mylton Warriors v Leigh Minors Rangers

Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors v London Chargers/North Herts Crusaders

Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws v Midland Hurricanes

British Army/Ashton Bears v Dewsbury Rams

Fryston Warriors/Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley/Milford

Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge

Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars

Distington/Orrell St James v Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles

Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield

Hunslet v Heworth/Oulton Raiders

Siddal v West Hull

Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers v Wath Brow Hornets

Featherstone Lions/Great Britain Police v Westgate Common/Crosfields

North Wales Crusaders v Royal Navy/Barrow Island

Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF v York Acorn

Lock Lane v West Bowling/Waterhead

Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkington Recs

Doncaster v Oldham

Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders