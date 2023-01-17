Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Mitchell is new to the sport of rugby league

Cornwall have signed George Mitchell from rugby union landlords Penryn.

The 25-year-old attended a trial at the League One club in November and impressed boss Mike Abbot enough to be offered a one-year deal.

Mitchell also played rugby union as a youngster for Redruth.

"I have spent time travelling over the past couple of years and this included trips to New Zealand and Fiji where they play quite a bit of rugby league," Mitchell told the club website.

"It got me thinking about the fact that as someone from Cornwall, I had never had the opportunity to play league.

"When I got back to Cornwall, I heard about the club having a player trial and I thought I would give it a go."

Mitchell is the latest homegrown player to join the club who are about to embark on their second season in League One.

Cornwall will also enter the Challenge Cup for the first time in 2023 - they will face Rochdale Mayfield in the second round next month.

"He demonstrated a real hunger and commitment at the trial and after agreeing to come training with the rest of the first team squad, he continued on the same road," said Cornwall general manager John Beach.

"We know George is new to the game of rugby league but this is what our club is all about.

"Before the inception of Cornwall RLFC, there would not have been the opportunity for a Cornishman like George to play rugby league and we are confident that he will take this opportunity presented with both hands."