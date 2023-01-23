Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fred Lindop (left) refereed both international and club matches

Former rugby league match official Fred Lindop, who refereed the 1970 World Cup final, four Challenge Cup finals and many Test matches, has died aged 84.

Lindop, who was part of the Wakefield society of referees, famously took charge of the 1980 all-Hull Challenge Cup final - won by Kingston Rovers.

His final game was the 1988 final between holders Halifax and Wigan, and he received the MBE a year later.

"Fred was a role model for me," current referee Ben Thaler said.

"He will go down as one of the greatest officials to ever grace the game of rugby league.

"His contribution to the sport goes well beyond that of a referee, inspiring many young players through the amateur clubs of Eastmoor and Oulton, as well as his dedication to moving officials to a new level - he really was a one-off."

His work as a coach at local clubs Eastmoor, Oulton and with the University of Sheffield were all part of his wider contribution to the sport.

"Following the sad loss of David Oxley, the sport of rugby league will again be united in paying tribute to Fred Lindop for his immense contribution," Rugby Football League chair Simon Johnson said.

"He showed remarkable longevity as a referee, earning respect from players and admiration from supporters and television viewers, as he became a familiar figure on the BBC on winter Saturday afternoons."