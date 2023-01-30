Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kaine Dimech's last cap for Malta came in a 66-6 win over Montenegro last May

Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international second row Kaine Dimech for the 2023 League One season.

The 27-year-old moves to the club after impressing during a trial and is the second Maltese player to join after compatriot Louis Singleton.

The Kent-born player has spent time in London Broncos' academy and also played for England Colleges.

He has scored four tries in five games for Malta, who he qualifies to play for through his Maltese father.

"I have been close to this dream of playing rugby league at this level before and I am really excited for the opportunity," he told the club website.

"Everything seems to have slotted in nicely this time with logistics and I can't wait to move to Cornwall.

"When opportunities at other clubs came up, I couldn't do the travel from Kent but now I can and I can't wait to dive in.

"Playing at this level is the exciting part, but being part of this project and playing with a great group of lads were also big factors in me signing this contract."

Dimech's signing comes after the club agreed a new one-year deal with Iris prop Paul Bolger and signed Devon-based rugby union player Reece Boase.