Brodie Croft had 25 try assists last season for Salford

Salford Red Devils half-back - and 2022 Super League Man of Steel - Brodie Croft has signed a new deal until 2030.

Croft, 25, created 25 tries in his debut season to help the Red Devils reach the play-off semi-finals.

"I'm delighted to extend my time at Salford," Croft told the club's website. "I'm excited at what the future holds for the club."

Croft missed Salford's play-off semi-final defeat by eventual winners St Helens because of concussion protocols.

"I am absolutely delighted in securing Brodie's long-term future at our club," said Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease.

"We are determined to keep our best players and it is a real statement of intent to secure such a long-term deal for our club and for such a quality player."

Croft, who can play either of the half-back positions, represented Melbourne and Brisbane in the Australian NRL before coming to England.