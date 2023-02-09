Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh McGuire was sent off on his debut for Warrington during their 22-10 win over Leigh on Saturday

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire and Leigh Leopards' Tom Amone both face six-game bans after being charged with using "unacceptable language" in their pre-season friendly.

McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, was sent off in their win.

Amone was put on report, however both face a lengthy ban with Grade F the highest disciplinary tariff.

The incident has been referred to a independent tribunal on Tuesday.

The match review panel said the pair had been charged due to "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."

Grade F charges now operate with a suspension range of a minimum of six matches under new rules coming into force this season.

Warrington start the 2023 Super League campaign against Leeds Rhinos on 16 February, while Leigh begin their return to the top flight with a home game against Salford Red Devils the following day.

Meanwhile, fellow new Warrington signing Gil Dudson, 32, will miss at least the first four weeks of the season having picked up a hand injury during the same game.