Josh McGuire joined Warrington from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2023 season

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire has been handed a seven-match ban by the Rugby Football League.

The Australia forward, 32, was found guilty of the grade F charge of using "unacceptable language (disability discrimination)" in the pre-season match against Leigh Leopards on 4 February.

McGuire, who was dismissed during the match, will also be fined £1,000 and required to take mandatory education.

Leigh's Tom Amone was found not guilty of the same charge.

McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, will not be available for selection until the Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons on 8 April.

Warrington open their campaign against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.