World Club Challenge: Penrith Panthers v St Helens Date: Saturday, 18 February Time : 07:50 GMT Venue: Bluebet Stadium, Penrith Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Focus at St Helens has already shifted to adding to their historic four straight Super League title wins as they head into the 2023 season seeking a fifth, says prop Alex Walmsley.

While there is "pride" at last season's feat, there is also hunger to continue their dominance of the competition.

They also have Saturday's World Club Challenge against NRL premiers Penrith.

"We're very much a team that looks forward," Walmsley told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League Podcast.

"We've got a good side as well, we're just excited about another season. Being a St Helens player you're expected to play in big games or finals.

"I won't go as far to say we're scared of losing, but that's not something we're used to. We're a humble side who will work hard for each other and look after each other. We're hopeful the journey can keep continuing."

A new (old) face at the helm in 'Wello'

Paul Wellens made nearly 500 appearances for St Helens as a player and has progressed to head coach

While much of the personnel remain the same, with only two acquisitions in pacy Barrow flier Tee Ritson and young ex-Souths centre Wesley Bruines, there is a change at the top with club legend Paul Wellens stepping up as head coach.

The departure of Kristian Woolf after three straight titles saw the former Great Britain and England full-back promoted to take charge of a club for whom he made 495 appearances and scored 1,005 points.

"Wello has been involved as a coach for a long time, and I've known him as a coach more than I have a player," Walmsley said.

"One thing about him is, he has the utmost respect of us all, especially those who were lucky enough to play alongside him.

"The standards he drove as a player are definitely the same kind of standards he drives as a coach, and we respect him so much we want to do everything we can to give him the best possible start as a coach.

"It makes that transition so much easier for us as players, to have someone we trust and have known for 10-plus years, as many of us have. He's a great guy and a great player and I have no doubt he's going to be a great head coach as well."

Taking on the best - Penrith lie in wait

Isaah Yeo has become the leading ball-playing back-rower in the world with Penrith and Australia

Before their Super League defence begins on 26 February, away to Castleford Tigers, there is the small matter of the World Club Challenge as St Helens take on Penrith Panthers down under in a meeting of the 2022 champions of the sport's premier club competitions.

Panthers have been the standout team of the National Rugby League [NRL] in recent seasons with two wins from three straight Grand Final appearances, but have been deprived of the chance to test themselves against their Super League counterparts.

Stars such as Australia duo Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, Samoa's Brian To'o, Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton plus Kiwi wrecking ball James Fisher-Harris all made big impressions during the recent World Cup, adding to their NRL reputations.

In recent years NRL teams have dominated meetings with the cream of Super League, but Saints' impressive showing in a warm-up win over St George Illawarra at least suggested that the Australian pundits' predictions of a Panthers blow-out might be a little premature.

"We're not that bothered [by predictions]," Walmsley added. "We're really proud of who we are as a team, and what we are, and our achievements. Proud of our league as well.

"I'd like to think we've got some respect out here considering what we've achieved and the personnel within our team and squad, but ultimately all we can do is do our talking on the pitch. That will be our intention.

"We are on the different side of the world, a different environment, the NRL is obviously the superior league in terms of finances and infrastructure. But, we are very proud of Super League and what we are as a sport back home."

With two wins over star-packed Brisbane sides in the competition to their name from past years, St Helens have already written their names in folklore.

However, no English side has won in Australia since Wigan in 1994, and matching that feat would be hugely significant for the Saints.