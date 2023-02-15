Close menu

Andy Ackers: England hooker signs new four-year contract at Salford Red Devils

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andy Ackers
Andy Ackers played for England in the World Cup in 2022

Salford Red Devils have signed hooker Andy Ackers on a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Ackers was one of Salford's leading lights last season as the Red Devils reached the Super League semi-finals.

The 29-year-old told the club's website he was "made up to have my future sorted with Salford", describing the decision to return as a "no brainer".

Last week, the Red Devils brought back Man of Steel Brodie Croft on a long-term contract.

"The environment is 100% a better place with Andy in it," said Salford head coach Paul Rowley. "'I worked with Andy for several years now and watched him mature into a fantastic player."

Ackers' performances earned him selection to England's squad for the World Cup at the end of 2022. He scored two tries in the group-stage win against Greece.

Top Stories

Featured