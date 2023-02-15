Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andy Ackers played for England in the World Cup in 2022

Salford Red Devils have signed hooker Andy Ackers on a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Ackers was one of Salford's leading lights last season as the Red Devils reached the Super League semi-finals.

The 29-year-old told the club's website he was "made up to have my future sorted with Salford", describing the decision to return as a "no brainer".

Last week, the Red Devils brought back Man of Steel Brodie Croft on a long-term contract.

"The environment is 100% a better place with Andy in it," said Salford head coach Paul Rowley. "'I worked with Andy for several years now and watched him mature into a fantastic player."

Ackers' performances earned him selection to England's squad for the World Cup at the end of 2022. He scored two tries in the group-stage win against Greece.