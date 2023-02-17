Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone joined Catalans on a two-year deal after scoring 81 tries in 106 Super League appearances for Wakefield

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 24 Tries: Jowitt, Hall, Ashurst, Gaskell Goals: Lino 4 Catalans (16) 38 Tries: Laguerre, Johnstone 3, Davies 2, Rouge Goals: Keighran 5

Tom Johnstone marked his Catalans Dragons debut with a hat-trick to help them to victory over former side Wakefield Trinity.

Max Jowitt and Corey Hall touched down for the home side either side of Matthieu Laguerre's score and Johnstone's first half double.

The winger completed his treble after the interval before Matty Ashurst reduced the arrears.

Tom Davies scored twice for les Dracs to make Lee Gaskell's try academic.

Cesar Rouge picked up an interception to run under the posts in the final minute and cap a decent start to the season for the French side.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Murphy; Gaskell, Lino; Whitbread, Smith, Atoni, Pitts, Ashurst, Proctor.

Interchanges: Kay, Battye, Butler, Hall.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Whitley, Laguerre, Johnstone; Keighran, Rouge; Navarrete, McIlorum, Seguier, Bousquet, Ma'u, Garcia.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Chan, Dezaria, Zenon.

Referee: T. Grant.