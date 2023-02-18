Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shaun Kenny-Dowall's first Hull KR hat-trick was the sixth of his career

Betfred Super League Hull KR (13) 27 Tries: Kenny-Dowall 3, Hall, Linett Goals: Coote 3 Drop goal: Abdull Wigan (12) 18 Tries: Marshall, Field, Pearce-Paul, Wardle Goals: Smith

Australian centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall ran in his first Super League hat-trick as Hull KR won an excellent game of nine tries against Wigan Warriors.

After a first-half of five tries, and two key KR touchline conversions from Lachlan Coote, Jordan Abdull's drop goal edged Rovers a 13-12 halfway lead.

But Wigan could only manage one more try after the break to Rovers' three.

Kane Linnett went over, and Kenny-Dowall added to his first-half opener with two more to complete his treble.

Although all three Rovers second-half conversions were missed, Coote landed a penalty - and it was Kenny-Dowall's late third that finally sealed the hosts' opening-weekend win.

It meant victory for new Rovers boss Willie Peters in his first Super League game in charge.

Rovers got Peters' reign off to a flier when 35-year-old Ryan Hall went in at the corner, improved by the first of Coote's two left-touchline conversions.

But Wigan then stormed back with three tries in 13 minutes, as Liam Marshall went in at the left corner, followed by two set up by Aussie half-back Cade Cust.

Cust's kick was knocked down by Toby King for Jai Field to score in the right corner, then he set up the third try for Kai Pearce-Paul on 22 minutes.

But Harry Smith was off target with all three kicks, to leave Rovers still in touch at only 12-6 down. And the hosts turned things round.

Kenny-Dowall forced his way over just past the half hour near left touchline, Coote converted that one too and Abdull's one-pointer right on the half-time hooter got their noses in front.

Although Hall did not reappear after the break, Linnett burrowed over from dummy-half. And, although Coote missed that one, he earned his side a seven-point cushion after Wigan were penalised for a dangerous, inflammatory tackle on Mikey Lewis.

After Morgan Smithies was yellow-carded for a late barge on Lewis, Rovers cashed in when he was played in by James Batchelor.

Cust's quick counter fed by Marshall's break down the left fed Wardle to score on his debut; this time Smith landing the kick from out wide. But, having reduced the gap to 23-18, Kenny-Dowall's third try closed the door.

Ryan Hall's tally of 227 Super League tries is bettered only by his old Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire (247)

Hull KR: Coote; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Sue, Parcell, Kennedy, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: King, Litten, Storton, Hadley.

Wigan: Field; French, King, Wardle, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Havard, Powell, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Singleton, Byrne, Ellis, O'Neill.

Sin Bin: Smithies (57).

Referee: Chris Kendall.