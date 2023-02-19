Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Houghton's score at the start of the second half proved to be the crucial try

Betfred Super League Hull FC (26) 32 Tries: McIntosh 2, Sutcliffe, Swift 2, Houghton Goals: Clifford 4 Castleford (6) 30 Tries: Faraimo 2, Edwards, Miller, Mamo Goals: Widdop 5

Castleford Tigers came up just short as they looked to mount a stunning second-half Super League comeback at Hull FC.

Darnell McIntosh's double and a debut try for Liam Sutcliffe saw the home side race into a 16-0 lead early on.

Bureta Faraimo got the away side on the scoreboard but Adam Swift then crossed twice to make it 26-6 at the break.

Danny Houghton added to their lead before Kenny Edwards, Jacob Miller, Faraimo and Jake Mamo went over as Cas nearly came back from 26 points down.

Hull FC: Hoy, Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh, Clifford, McNamara, Satae, Dwyer, Taylor, Lane, Josh Griffin, Fash.

Interchanges: Houghton, Lovodua, Cator, Evans.

Castleford: Evalds, Faraimo, Fonua, Turner, Mamo, Widdop, Miller, Watts, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Lawler, George Griffin, Broadbent, Matagi.

Referee: M. Griffiths.