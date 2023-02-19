Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nick Slaney's try came after an improved second half from Cornwall

Cornwall began their League One campaign with a disappointing 40-6 loss at Midlands Hurricanes.

The Choughs conceded six tries in the first half as Elliot Wallis scored twice while Macauley Hallett, Bradley Martin, Dom Flanagan and Elliott Windley crossed for a 36-0 lead.

But Cornwall improved in a second half that remained scoreless until Wallis was sent off with 11 minutes left.

Nick Slaney went over for Cornwall before Matty Welham pulled a try back.

Cornwall will go on to prepare for the first-ever Challenge Cup game to be held in the county next week when they host Rochdale Mayfield at Penryn in the second round.