Catalans ran in six converted tries in Perpignan to hammer Tony Smith's Hull

Betfred Super League Catalans (14) 38 Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Keighran, Garcia Goals: Keighran 7 Hull FC (0) 6 Try: Savelio Goal: Clifford

Catalans Dragons kept up their 100% record this season as they comfortably disposed of Hull FC in Perpignan.

Catalans led 14-0 at the break after tries by winger Tom Johnstone, his fifth of the season, and Paul Seguier, both converted by Adam Keighran, who had also landed an early penalty.

They then added four more converted tries from Mickael Goudemand, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Keighran and Ben Garcia.

Hull at least registered points with Andre Savelio's late consolation try.

Tony Smith's Black and Whites came into the game on the back of two straight wins themselves, but they ended up on the wrong end of a 32-point losing deficit, their worst in meetings with Catalans since the French side joined Super League in 2006.

Catalans lost scrum-half Cesar Rouge in only the fourth minute with an apparent knee injury - but it did not stop them going ahead two minutes later through Keighran's penalty as he launched what turned into a 18-point individual haul.

Keighran then converted from the touchline after Johnstone had gone in at the left corner before Seguier burst over from 10 metres out - and the Australian centre again added the extras.

From an illegal ball steal on Jordan Dezaria in the opening seconds of the second half, Catalans span the ball right for the first try of the second half from early replacement Goudemand.

Garcia then put Tonga international Taukeiaho through between the posts for a try on his debut in the 50th minute and Keighran added a try of his own after a powerful burst from Tiaki Chan.

Savelio's try, converted by Jake Clifford, was all that Hull could salvage from a long night in the south of France before Garcia wrapped up victory with a powerful burst to touch down between the posts with a minute left.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; May, Rouge; Garcia, Seguier, McMeeken, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Chan, Taukeiaho, Dezaria.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Evans, Dwyer, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Lovodua, Sao, Savelio.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths