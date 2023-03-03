Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield's Joe Greenwood touched down for the only try of a low-scoring affair

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 0 Huddersfield (0) 8 Try: Greenwood Goals: Lolohea 2

Huddersfield Giants picked up their first win of the Super League season and heaped further pressure on winless Wakefield Trinity in the process.

After a scoreless first period, Tui Lolohea slotted the first points early in the second half and Joe Greenwood's try stretched the Giants' lead.

Trinity not only failed to truly trouble Giants, but also lost key winger Lewis Murphy to injury.

They have now failed to score a single point in their past two matches.

Ian Watson's Giants were beaten in their opening Super League encounter by fellow title hopefuls Warrington last week and, despite getting off the mark in their second fixture, they were not at their fluent best.

However, they did have enough to outmuscle Trinity, with a well-worked score - triggered by an Esan Marsters offload - finished off with raw power by Greenwood.

Mark Applegarth's start as Wakefield head coach has been a difficult one, with three straight losses and issues surrounding the newly-laid pitch at Belle Vue.

The loss of Murphy, who has been linked with a move to the National Rugby League in Australia, would be a major blow given his promise and the departure of free-scoring Tom Johnstone to Catalans Dragons during the winter.

Wakefield: Kay; Kershaw, Langi, Taufua, Murphy; Gaskell, Lino; Whitbread, Hood, Atoni, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Smith, Battye, Proctor, Eseh.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; McGillvary, Marsters, Bibby, Cudjoe; Pryce, Fages; Hill, Peats, Wilson, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: Trout, Golding, English, Greenwood.

Referee: Aaron Moore