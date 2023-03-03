Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Marshall followed his four-try haul against Wakefield with a hat-trick in Wigan Warriors' win against Castleford

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 0 Wigan (6) 36 Tries: Marshall 3, Havard, King, Field Goals: Smith 6

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors swept aside scoreless Castleford Tigers for a second Super League win of the season.

The visitors led when Marshall touched down from Jai Field's pass, before Ethan Havard extended their lead.

Marshall scored his second following a 70-metre run-in while Toby King weaved over for another Wigan score.

Field added to a late Wigan flurry of tries before Marshall completed his hat-trick with a dive to the corner.

Wigan came into the match off the back of hammering Wakefield 60-0, a match where they scored 34 first-half points, but they were made to work in the first period against Cas.

Marshall, who touched down four times in their win seven days previously, crossed for the only try of the first half, which came after he latched onto Field's pass to touch down on the left.

The Cherry and Whites' second try came after confusion when they kicked on the turnover, with Gareth Widdop fumbling the ball, allowing Havard to ground the ball to score.

The pick of the visitors' tries came courtesy of another Widdop error, as Marshall intercepted him before running to the line from deep inside the Castleford half to score his 102nd try for the club.

King's late score, followed by Field's run-in and Marshall's final try, rounded out a comfortable victory for the visitors, while Cas' losing run in 2023 extended to three games.

Castleford: Evalds; Eden, Fonua, Broadbent, Faraimo; Widdop, Miller; Vete, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Milner, Matagi, Watts.

Wigan: Field; French, King, Wardle, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Cooper, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Havard, Ellis, Mago, Pearce-Paul.

Referee: Tom Grant