Josh Charnley has now scored three tries in his first three Super League games for Leigh

Betfred Super League Hull KR (19) 25 Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Lewis, Batchelor, Abdull Goals: Dagger 4 Drop goal: Abdull Leigh (12) 30 Tries: Amone, Briscoe 2, Charnley 2 Goals: Reynolds 5

Josh Charnley scored a dramatic 78th minute try to secure a thrilling first win of the Super League season for Leigh Leopards.

Leigh had never been ahead at any stage in the match until winger Charnley dived over to end Hull KR's 100% start.

The Robins grabbed four tries through Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Mikey Lewis, James Batchelor and Jordan Abdull.

But two scores from Tom Briscoe and others from Tom Amone and Charnley kept it tight until Charnley won the game.

After impressive wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, the Robins were attempting to win their opening three Super League games for the first time ever, and the omens looked good as Kenny-Dowall went over before Leigh had touched the ball.

Despite losing their first two games, Leigh had shown enough in those narrow defeats that they are going to be competitive as they look to finally crack Super League, and they were level as prop Amone powered over.

Lewis put Hull KR in front before Briscoe's 150th Super League try, and his first for Leigh, again drew his side level.

However, Batchelor barged over from short range as the hosts went in ahead at the interval, with Abdull's drop goal extending the advantage to seven points.

But Adrian Lam's side refused to go away and Charnley's first try reduced the deficit to a single point before Abdull went over as the margin went back up to seven.

Then in the last seven minutes, Leigh dramatically turned the match in their favour.

Briscoe's second try made it a one-point game again and, with the clock ticking down, Charnley showed all his experience and skill to brilliantly get the ball down in the corner for the match-winning score.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We were ahead the majority of that game but I never felt comfortable and we got pipped at the end.

"Credit to Leigh, they hung in there and they came to play. But we didn't do ourselves any favours as a team and we know that.

"We put pressure on ourselves and second half, we didn't know how to close the game out as we should have."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"What a game. It was really frustrating through it as we bombed about six tries.

"We attacked really well and defended well. In the second half, we didn't give up the errors that we have in the previous couple of weeks.

"I'm really pleased for the group. We've been working really hard and that's the first win for the Leopards in Super League.

"Hopefully it's a kick starter for the rest of the season."

Hull KR: Dagger; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, King, Halton, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.

Referee: Liam Moore