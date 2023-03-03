Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blake Austin's drop goal was the decider for Leeds in a thriller

Betfred Super League St Helens (18) 24 Tries: Lussick, Dodd 2, Percival Goals: Makinson 4 Leeds (12) 25 Tries: Handley, Martin 2, Smith Goals: Martin 4 Drop-goal: Austin

Leeds Rhinos picked up their first win of the Super League season thanks to a late drop-goal winner from Blake Austin at champions St Helens, who had Konrad Hurrell sent off for a shoulder charge.

In a see-sawing game, it looked as though Saints were on course for a 13th straight win over Leeds when they led 24-18 inside the last quarter.

However, Cameron Smith's converted score squared it up with 10 to go.

Austin bided his time for the drop-goal chance he took with seconds to spare.

The finish was a thriller but was played out in controversial circumstances, as Leeds were given a penalty for Saints reactions to what looked like a shoulder charge from Sam Walters on Matty Lees.

There was still a sense of injustice lingering from the home support as Hurrell left a shoulder on Richie Myler as he passed the ball, and Chris Kendall brandished a red card.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Bell, Royle.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitu'a, MacDonald, Handley, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, O'Connor, Tevevano, McDonnell, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: Sangare, Donaldson, Walters, Leeming.

Referee: Chris Kendall