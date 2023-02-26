Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Widnes Vikings have won the Challenge Cup on seven occasions

National Conference League Wests Warriors will welcome Championship side Widnes Vikings in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Wests are one of 12 NCL sides to reach the third round of the competition.

Stanningley face Newcastle Thunder, York Acorn visit Bradford Bulls, York Knights welcome West Bowling and Wath Brow Hornets face Batley Bulldogs in the other NCL v Championship ties.

Meanwhile, Featherstone will meet Halifax in an all-Championship fixture.

The draw was made at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium, with the club one of 13 in the Championship to enter at this stage of the competition.

French side Toulouse Olympique are the one side who will not play in the cup, once again opting to sit out of the tournament.

Rochdale Mayfield will travel to Leigh Miners Rangers after pulling off an upset against League One side Cornwall on Saturday.

Cornwall were defeated 20-14 at home in the first-ever Challenge Cup match to be played in the county.

Of the rest of the NCL sides still in the competition, Thatto Heath Crusaders welcome North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet ARLFC take on Westgate Common while Orrell St James welcome League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

The men's Challenge Cup third round will take place on the weekend of 11 and 12 March, with the men's and women's finals both due to take place at Wembley Stadium on 12 August.

Men's third round draw

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers

Wests Warriors v Widnes Vikings

Leigh Miners Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield

Doncaster v Workington Town

Westgate Common v Hunslet ARLFC

Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Siddal v Sheffield Eagles

Orrell St James v Midlands Hurricanes

Batley Bulldogs v Wath Brow Hornets

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

York Knights v West Bowling

Stanningley v Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos v Whitehaven

Bradford Bulls v York Acorn

Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions