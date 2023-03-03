Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wheelchair Super League champions Halifax Panthers will start the defence of their title with a trip to Wigan Warriors on Sunday, 19 March.

The Panthers beat 2021 winners Leeds Rhinos in last season's Grand Final.

The new campaign will see a return to action for many of England's World Cup winners, after they overcame France in November's final.

London Roosters host Hull FC and Leeds visit Warrington in the other opening games on Saturday, 18 March.

Former England star James Simpson will look to lead the Rhinos to a fifth successive Challenge Cup success when the competition starts on 15 July.

Details on the final of the cup and Grand Final are yet to be confirmed.

Martin Coyd, general manager of England wheelchair rugby league, said: "The popularity of wheelchair rugby league has rocketed since England's win in the World Cup and this upcoming season is a brilliant opportunity to demonstrate how fantastic the sport is to all of our new fans.

"Last year we welcomed three new teams into the competition, and I'm pleased to see that they will be returning.

"After last season's exhilarating Grand Final showdown between Halifax Panthers and Leeds Rhinos, I'm sure that we have another exciting year ahead of us."

The league season will contain 10 rounds of fixtures, including four where physical disability and learning disability rugby league will also be celebrated - one of which will coincide with Magic Weekend in Newcastle in early June.