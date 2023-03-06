Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall was charged with the alleged Grade E offence after Friday's loss to Leigh

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall is facing a five-game suspension after a charge of alleged unnecessary contact with an injured or potentially injured player in Friday's loss at Leigh.

The 35-year-old will attend an independent tribunal for the Grade E charge on Tuesday, which carries a three-to-five game ban, and fine.

Leigh half-back Ben Reynolds was charged with Grade D dangerous contact.

He was given a two-game suspension, and was also fined £250.

From the same game, Rovers prop Jesse Sue was fined £250 for a Grade B dangerous contact charge, while Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape was docked £250 for Grade A dangerous contact.

Saints lose three after Leeds defeat

Konrad Hurrell was sent-off for a shoulder to the head of Richie Myler late in Friday's game

St Helens have lost centre Konrad Hurrell for two games for a Grade C 'strikes' charge after he was dismissed for a shot on Leeds full-back Richie Myler.

Teammate Sione Mata'utia was sin-binned for a late challenge on Aidan Sezer which has also produced a two-match suspension, while fellow back-rower Curtis Sironen is to miss one match for Grade B dangerous contact.

One of round three's big talking points was the decision not to penalise Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Walters for a shoulder charge on Saints prop Matty Lees, by referee Chris Kendall.

Walters has been fined £250 for a Grade B shoulder charge on review by the panel.

Elsewhere in Super League

Wakefield utility Jordan Crowther has been fined £250 for Grade B dangerous contact following their 8-0 loss to Huddersfield. Teammate Sam Eseh was cautioned for dangerous contact but has not been cited.

Prop Liam Watts was charged with Grade A dangerous contact in Castleford's 36-0 home defeat by Wigan.

Salford prop Tyler Dupree has avoided a penalty but will have his Grade A high tackle charge on his disciplinary record following last weekend's defeat by Warrington.

All decisions are subject to appeal, which if deemed frivolous could result in further games added to a suspension.