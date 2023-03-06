Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Murphy scored 19 tries in 21 games for Wakefield in 2022, his debut campaign in Super League

Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy will miss the rest of the 2023 Super League season through an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has scored 19 tries in 24 games since making his first-grade debut in 2022.

Murphy went off in the first half against Huddersfield on Friday, and scans have shown sufficient damage to end his campaign after three games.

"It's a cruel blow," head coach Mark Applegarth told the club website.

"Everyone at the club will support him through his rehab and I know he will be relentless in coming back better than ever in 2024."

Murphy, who confirmed he had been in talks with National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters, has been linked with a number of clubs.

The winger's absence is a big loss for Applegarth, who has seen his side lose their opening three matches and fail to score in the past two.