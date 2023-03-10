Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris McQueen scored twice to get off the mark for Huddersfield in 2023

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (20) 36 Tries: McQueen 2, Pryce, Bibby, Lolohea, Cudjoe Goals: Russell 6 Castleford (6) 6 Try: Lawler Goal: Widdop

Huddersfield Giants thrashed winless Castleford Tigers to make it back-to-back victories and deny Andy Last a first success as interim boss.

Having gone behind to George Lawler's score, Giants replied through Chris McQueen, Will Pryce and Jake Bibby tries to lead at the break.

Castleford failed to score a second-half point in their first match since Lee Radford's departure.

McQueen's second, Tui Lolohea and Leroy Cudjoe secured a first home win.

Giants had to wait an extra week to begin their 2023 season because of St Helens' World Club Challenge exploits, and were beaten in a lively encounter by Warrington in their opener on home soil.

They were again a little clunky in narrowly beating Wakefield in their previous outing, but seemed to have rediscovered the mojo that brought them a Challenge Cup final appearance and a third-placed finish in Super League last season.

Lawler's try early on, powering in from close range, gave Castleford a jumpstart but from that point onwards they faced a resurgent Huddersfield side.

The hosts even lost prop Joe Greenwood to a knock and half-back Theo Fages to another injury early on, but their impressive forward pack led by Chris Hill gave them go-forward, and Pryce's mesmerising talent was at the heart of some sublime play.

McQueen stepped in on a hard line to level things up, and Pryce showed his talent with a sumptuous score on the right, before teeing up Bibby with a perfect kick.

Having been given chance to reset at the break, Cas were continuously pummelled and Jason Qareqare was continuously peppered with high kicks that Giants pounced upon.

Cudjoe's storming break and calm kick allowed Lolohea to get his name on the scoresheet as Cas looked bedraggled, and creator turned scorer to finish a slick move to a left edge that was ruthless throughout.

For Last and the Tigers, it is now four games without a win to start the season, and the second time in a week they have conceded 36 points.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Golding, Bibby, Marsters, Cudjoe; Russell, Fages; Hill, Peats, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Greenwood, Ashworth, English, Pryce.

Castleford: Broadbent; Eden, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Qareqare; Widdop, Miller; Matagi, Lawler, Massey, Mellor, Edwards, Westerman.

Interchanges: Milner, Watts, Smith, Mustapha.

Referee: Tom Grant