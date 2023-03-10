Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards 20-12 St Helens - Leigh fight back to beat champions

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zak Hardaker in action for Leigh Leopards
Zak Hardaker joined Leigh after appearing for Leeds in the Rhinos' Grand Final loss to St Helens last season
Betfred Super League
Leigh (0) 20
Tries: Charnley, Briscoe, Hardaker, Shorrocks Goals: Hardaker 2
St Helens (12) 12
Tries: Lomax, Bennison Goals: Makinson 2

Leigh Leopards rallied from 12-0 down to score four tries and beat St Helens.

First-half tries from Jonny Lomax and Jon Bennison gave the champions control before Josh Charnley replied for Leigh.

The game turned when Saints prop Matty Lees was sin-binned for a swinging arm in a tackle and Leigh immediately scored through winger Tom Briscoe.

They used their man advantage again to send centre Zak Hardaker over to take the lead, before a grubber kick fell for Joe Shorrocks to seal victory.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Davies, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, Lees, Royle, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: Walmsley, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield.

Referee: Aaron Moore

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured