Salford Red Devils scrum-half Marc Sneyd finished the match with 24 points with one try and 10 goals

Betfred Super League Hull FC (4) 14 Tries: Clifford, Swift, Fash Goal: Clifford Salford (30) 60 Tries: Cross 2, Wright 2, Lafai 2, Brierley, Dupree, Watkins, Sneyd Goals: Sneyd 10

Salford Red Devils recorded the biggest away win of the new season as they scored 10 tries to demolish Hull FC.

Having lost their last two Super League games, this was a spectacular return to form for Paul Rowley's team.

Deon Cross, Shane Wright and Tim Lafai grabbed two tries each with further scores from Ryan Brierley, Tyler Dupree, Kallum Watkins and Marc Sneyd.

Jake Clifford, Adam Swift and Brad Fash scored Hull's tries as they suffered a second heavy loss in a row.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Griffin, Scott, McIntosh; Lovodua, Clifford; Taylor, Houghton, Fash, Sao, Savelio, Lane.

Interchanges: Satae, Evans, Brown, Dwyer.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Wright, Atkin.

Interchanges: Sidlow, Dupree, Bourouh, Longstaff.

Referee: Chris Kendall.