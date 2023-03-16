Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bureta Faramio (third left) has scored four tries this season

Betfred Super League Castleford (6) 14 Tries: Faraimo 2 Goals: Widdop 3 Leeds (8) 8 Tries: Myler Goals: Martin 2

Coachless Castleford Tigers battled to a first Super League win of the season in a tight game against Leeds Rhinos.

The hosts took the lead when Bureta Faraimo crossed before Rhyse Martin converted Richie Myler's try to give the Rhinos an 8-6 half-time advantage.

Faraimo went over for a second time to put the Tigers back in front and Gareth Widdop's penalty extended their lead.

Derrell Olpherts had a great chance to score for Leeds in the corner but dropped the pass and Cas held on.

The hooter was met by joyous scenes at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle as the Tigers celebrated a first victory under interim coach Andy Last, who again re-iterated his desire to take the job on full-time after the game.

It had been a chastening opening to the year for Cas who parted ways with head coach Lee Radford after three successive defeats at the start of the campaign and slumped to a 36-6 loss at Huddersfield last week.

Leeds lacked cohesion in attack all night and, for the second week running, they went an entire half without scoring a point.

Last week they ran in 26 unanswered points in the second half after being tied 0-0 at half-time against struggling Wakefield but this time their defence could not get them over the line.

Faraimo should have put the home side two tries to the good but knocked on in almost the exact same location that he had scored in and former Tigers team-mate Olpherts went on to fumble in.

The USA international made amends with what proved to be the match-winning score when he went over in the corner after some slick Tigers passing from a scrum.

Just prior to kick-off, Cas announced that Australian utility-back Jake Mamo had retired from rugby league due to a recurring back injury.

The 28-year-old had most recently featured in the Tigers' defeat by St Helens, during which he was replaced mid-game.

The Tigers now host in-form Warrington, led by former Cas coach Daryl Powell, next Friday, while the Rhinos host Catalans next Saturday.

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Broadbent, Fonua, Qareqare; Widdop, Miller; Lawler, McShane, Massey, Milner, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Edwards, Smith, Matagi, Watts; Mustapha.

Leeds: Myler; Olpherts, MacDonald, Newman, Fusitua; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, O'Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: Bentley, Sangare, Lisone, Roberts; Johnson.