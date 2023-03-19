Super League: Salford Red Devils 14-13 Wakefield Trinity
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Salford (12) 14
|Tries: Costello, Atkin Goals: Sneyd 2 Drop-goals: Sneyd 2
|Wakefield (10) 13
|Tries: Lyne, Hall Goals: Lino 2 Drop-goal: Lino
Marc Sneyd's golden-point drop-goal earned Salford a third Super League win in five games and condemned Wakefield to a fifth straight defeat.
It was 13-13 on full-time, Mason Lino's penalty levelling for Trinity before he and star man Sneyd traded drop-goals.
The hosts had led after four minutes when Ryan Brierley sent Matty Costello through a gap to go under the posts.
Trinity replied through Corey Hall and Reece Lyne before Chris Atkin gave Salford a 12-10 lead at the break.
More to follow.
Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Costello, Williams, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Wright, Watkins, Atkin.
Interchanges: Stone, Addy, Dupree, Sidlow.
Wakefield: Atoni, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Lino, Smith, Taufua, Hall, Lyne, Kershaw, Kay.
Interchanges: Battye, Eseh, Bowes, Hewitt, Butterworth.