Former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils centre Dan Sarginson has retired from rugby league at the age of 29.

He left the Red Devils last week having made 28 appearances during a three-year spell with the club.

During his time with Wigan, Sarginson won two Super League titles across two stints with the Cherry and Whites.

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: "Dan should be incredibly proud of the Rugby League career that he has had."

He continued: "His 2016 Grand Final performance was one of the finest individual performances that I have seen where he carried the ball over 30 times and laid on a try for Josh Charnley.

"During his time at Wigan, he suffered the devastating loss of his little brother and the mental strength he showed to get through the heartbreaking situation was incredible.

"We have invited Dan to our game against Salford Red Devils next week and I will be asking him to carry out the match ball before the game - I urge all fans to give him the welcome back to the DW Stadium that he deserves."

Sarginson started his career at London Broncos before a move to Wigan in 2014. He joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2017, but a shoulder injury cut short his stay in the NRL. He returned to Wigan in 2018 before signing with Salford in 2020.