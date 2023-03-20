Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles and James Bentley both received bans from the match review panel

St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles and Leeds counterpart James Bentley have each been banned for a game following the Rugby Football League disciplinary panel's round-five match review.

Knowles, 29, received the suspension after a charge of Grade B dangerous contact in Friday's win over Hull FC.

His late hit on Hull full-back Tex Hoy was punished by a penalty.

Bentley, 25, was banned for the same offence and grading after a late hit on Jacob Miller in defeat at Castleford.

Castleford back-rower Joe Westerman and Salford second-rower Shane Wright also received Grade B charges of dangerous contact and were fined £250 but received no suspension.

Hull winger Davy Litten was fined £250 for use of the legs in the tackle on a Grade B other contrary behaviour charge, while Warrington half-back George Williams was also fined that sum for a Grade B tripping charge.

Catalans centre Arthur Romano will face no further action for a Grade A striking charge, but it will remain on his record.