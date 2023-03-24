Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daryl Powell was in charge at Castleford Tigers from 2013 to 2021 before joining Warrington Wolves at the start of the 2022 season

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 0 Warrington (24) 38 Tries: Kasiano, Russell 2, Mikaele, Vaughan, Williams, Dufty Goals: Ratchford 5

Warrington Wolves maintained their unbeaten start as the Super League leaders ran in seven tries to nil against struggling Castleford Tigers.

Sam Kasiano sent the visitors ahead while Matty Russell and Thomas Mikaele padded out their lead before half-time.

Paul Vaughan picked up where they left off after the break and George Williams continued their rout.

Matt Dufty added Warrington's seventh to round out a comfortable win and a humbling night for the hosts.

The win put the Wire two points clear of Catalans Dragons at the top of the Super League table, while Castleford's miserable 2023 continued as they recorded a fifth defeat from six games.

Castleford went into the match having beaten Leeds for a morale-boosting first win of the season, but they struggled to respond to Warrington's early dominance.

Warrington ran in four first-half tries, with Russell's second the pick of the bunch, as he dived over the line following a looping pass from Dufty.

Their fine form continued as Williams linked up with Ben Currie for the Wire's sixth try of the evening, with Dufty taking advantage of Matty Nicholson's offload to run in the final try.

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Broadbent, Turner, Qareqare; Widdop, Miller; Massey, McShane, Smith, Milner, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Griffin, Edwards, Vete, Watts.

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Mata'utia; Mikaele, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Kasiano.

Interchanges: Philbin, Walker, Dudson, Thomas.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths