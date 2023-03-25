Super League: Hull FC 16-24 Leigh - Josh Charnley runs in hat-trick as Leopards win again
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Hull FC (6) 16
|Tries: Litten, Clifford, Sutcliffe Goals: Clifford 2
|Leigh (16) 24
|Tries: Charnley 3, O'Donnell Goals: Reynolds 4
Prolific winger Josh Charnley ran in his first Leigh Leopards hat-trick as the promoted Super League side won for the third time in six games in 2023.
Charnley scored two first-half tries to help earn a 16-6 interval lead.
But, although Hull rallied in the second half from 22-6 down to score two of their three tries, Ben Reynolds' penalty - his fourth successful kick - closed the door on the hosts.
After starting well, Tony Smith's Hull have now suffered four straight losses.
Who's next?
Leigh - and their clutch of Wigan old boys - face a home local derby against the Warriors on Thursday.
Hull face a tough one next Sunday with a trip to Daryl Powell's 100% Warrington.
More to follow.
Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Litten; Lovodua, Clifford; Brown, Dwyer, Satae, Savelio, Griffin, Fash.
Interchanges: Cator, Sao, Scott, Taylor.
Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.
Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Holmes, Davis.
Referee: Ben Thaler.