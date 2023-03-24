Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike Ford has led the consortium which has taken over Oldham RLFC

Oldham have announced that a consortium led by former player Mike Ford has taken over the club.

The League 1 side will share Boundary Park, where a £1m pitch is set to be laid, with Oldham Athletic next season.

Ford has teamed up with local businessmen Mick Harrington and Gary Kershaw to take control of the four-time RFL champions.

Oldham-born Ford said the consortium aims to restore the Roughyeds to their former status as a top-level club.

"We are really excited about the future of the Roughyeds," said Ford, who made his name playing for Wigan, Castleford and Great Britain, and is father of England rugby union fly half George Ford.

"It's close to all our hearts and we know the importance of a vibrant, thriving Oldham rugby to the town and its people.

"We certainly don't take our responsibility as club custodians lightly and it's our vision to give the people of Oldham a rugby league club they can be proud of, a club that they are excited and inspired by and one that they can identify with.

"We cannot wait to get started."

Harrington, whose grandfather played for the club in the 1950s, said: "This is a historic day for a historic club.

"We do not want to get ahead of ourselves and we know there is a lot of hard work ahead - but we feel that we can do something special here.

"Oldham remains a rugby league hotbed and we believe the potential - especially with Boundary Park now as our home - is huge."