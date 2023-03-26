Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall's solitary win in 2022 came away from home after they beat West Wales Raiders

Cornwall sealed their first-ever home victory as they comfortably ensured a League One win over London Skolars.

Errol Carter scored twice for the hosts either side of Nathan Cullen with Cam Brown running in from 80 metres to send them into a 25-0 lead at half-time.

Jerome Yates got Skolars off the mark after the break, and Anthony Cox cut the hosts' lead further.

But Cameron Brown and Harry Aaronson capped off a day to remember as Cornwall sealed victory in style.

Cornwall won just once in their entire debut season in 2022 after their formation but had come within four points of the Skolars the last time they met as the London side won 20-24.

Their solitary 2022 came away from home against West Wales Raiders, but they coasted to victory against the Skolars this time around and were in firm control from early on.

Carter's opener came as he worked onto Kaine Dimech's offload to touch down while Cullen crossed soon following some good work from Jack Ray.

Less than 15 minutes after his first, Carter touched down again this time after working onto Jake Lloyd's delivery, with Brown's audacious run-in capping off a dominant first period.

The hosts had Ray sent to the bin for a high tackle midway through the second half and Skolars took advantage through Cox's try three minutes later.

Brown and Aaronson's late tries wrapped up the win, with victory never looking in doubt after a dominant first half.

Cornwall: Whitton; Carter, Nichol, Trerise, Aaronson; Brown, Rusling; Ray, Collins, Hartshorne, Cullen, Dimech, Lloyd.

Interchanges: Bodman, Howe, Boots, Bolger; Mitchell.

London Skolars: Thomas; Yates, Bristow, Small, O'Sullivan; Hutchings, Ryan; Peut, Chirnside, Lloyd-Jones, Bejanidze, Ross, O'Callaghan.

Interchanges: Lee, Cox, Bryan, Gale; Brown.

Referee: R. Cox.