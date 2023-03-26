Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Championship side London Broncos play their home games at Plough Lane in Wimbledon

London Broncos hooker Robert Oakley has been banned from all sport for three years for the use of four prohibited substances.

Oakley returned the positive sample following an out-of-competition test on 14 June last year.

He was notified of the finding on 6 September and given a provisional suspension before later being charged.

Oakley admitted the violations and said he believed he had taken medication to aid recovery from a shoulder injury.

His sentence, for use of an anabolic agent and hormone modulators that improve strength and enhance muscle mass, was reduced from four years to three, due to his admittance, and will run until 5 September, 2025.

"Abusing prohibited substances to aid recovery from injury is a clear violation of the UK Anti-Doping Rules," said UK Anti-Doping chief executive Jane Rumble.

"Strict Liability means that the athlete is responsible for what goes in their body. There are serious and wide-ranging consequences for the athlete when they do not comply with the rules, and this will impact their career."

Oakley is the second Championship rugby league player to be banned from the sport in a week due to use of banned substances. Midlands Hurricanes forward Russell Spiers was given a three-year suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.