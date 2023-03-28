Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Dagger (left) will provide cover at full-back with Lee Gaskell and Max Jowitt among Wakefield's injuries this term

Wakefield Trinity have swapped centre Corey Hall for Hull KR's Will Dagger on a permanent basis, to alleviate their current full-back problem.

Castleford-born Dagger, 24, has agreed a Trinity deal until the end of 2024.

Meanwhile ex-Leeds three-quarter Hall, 20, has committed to the Robins until the end of the 2025 season.

Trinity have been without Max Jowitt and Lee Gaskell through injury and had to field academy player Robbie Butterworth in Friday's loss to Rovers.

Dagger has experience with Warrington, York, Featherstone and Leigh in addition to Rovers, scoring 11 tries, 32 goals and a drop-goal in 72 career games.

"I'm delighted Will is on board with us and I'm looking forward to getting him into training and to start working with him," Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth said.

"He will certainly add to our squad in that full-back role with his ability and skillset, and I know that he is really excited to be linking up with us."

Meanwhile, Hall, who previously played with Leeds and Wigan, having started out at Sheffield Hawks, has nine tries in 36 games.

"We're delighted for Corey Hall to join us at Hull KR," Rovers boss Willie Peters added. "He's a talented player for the future and definitely a Super League centre people will get to know more about in years to come.

"He's in the early stages of his development, but we're looking forward to working with him over the next two and a half years."