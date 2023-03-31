Close menu

Super League: St Helens 38-0 Wakefield Trinity - Saints claim routine win over bottom side

Rugby League

St Helens duo Will Hopoate and Jack Welsby shake hands
St Helens have won four of their first six matches in Super League this season
Betfred Super League
St Helens (12) 38
Tries: Percival, Hopoate, Makinson, Dodd, Hurrell 2, Lomax Goals: Percival 5
Wakefield (0) 0

Champions St Helens scored seven tries in a comfortable Super League victory over winless Wakefield Trinity.

Mark Percival, Will Hopoate and Tommy Makinson all touched down to give St Helens a 12-0 lead at half-time.

Konrad Hurrell then scored twice, while Lewis Dodd and Jonny Lomax - in his 300th game for Saints - also crossed.

Bottom club Wakefield have lost all seven of their Super League games in 2023 and failed to score any points for the fourth time this season.

Saints' third straight win moved them within four points of unbeaten leaders Warrington, but victory came at a cost for Paul Wellens' side, who lost England prop Alex Walmsley to injury in the first couple of minutes.

They were soon in front as centre Percival collected Jack Welsby's pass for the opening score, and tries from wingers Hopoate and Makinson just before the interval provided some breathing room.

Percival knocked over a penalty before Welsby set up Dodd to score under the posts and Tonga centre Hurrell powered over following a scrum for Saints' fifth try of the evening.

Half-back Lomax, player of the match in last season's Grand Final win over Leeds, marked his milestone occasion with a try of his own, before setting up Hurrell to round off the scoring late on.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Royle, Delaney.

Wakefield: Dagger; Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Senior; Smith, Lino; Whitbread, Kay, Battye, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther.

Interchanges: Eseh, Butler, Bowes, Forber.

Referee: Chris Kendall

  • Comment posted by npzkrkf6, today at 22:35

    Wakefield going down with a whimper and probably replaced by Fev.
    Walked past some wakey fans saying they just wished for a try.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:30

    11 good teams…one bad one. Wakefield look in trouble…

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:11

    Nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by Rossw, today at 22:08

    The joys of supporting Wakefield, something seems to wrong ay the club right now. The whole place seems resigned to playing in the championship next year.

