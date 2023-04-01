Super League: Warrington Wolves 34-6 Hull FC - Seventh win extends leaders' 100% record
|Betfred Super League
|Warrington (28) 34
|Tries: Ashton, Mata'utia, Currie, Dufty, Drinkwater, Nicholson Goals: Ratchford 5
|Hull FC (0) 6
|Tries: Dwyer Goals: Clifford
Super League leaders Warrington were ruthless in recording a seventh straight win as they crushed Hull FC, who have now lost their last five.
The damage was done in a full-throttle first half with home tries from Matty Ashton, Peter Mata'utia, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty and Josh Drinkwater.
Hull were toothless in the first 40 but improved to avoid being kept scoreless by ex-Wire hooker Brad Dwyer's try.
But Matty Nicholson's score restored Warrington's complete control.
More to follow.
Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Mata'utia
Interchanges: Philbin, Thewlis, Dudson, Thomas [Whitehead]
Hull FC: Hoy; Litten, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Swift; Lovodua, Clifford; Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Griffin, Fash
Interchanges: Lane, Cator, Evans, Dwyer [Staveley]
Referee: Aaron Moore
