Super League: Warrington Wolves 34-6 Hull FC - Seventh win extends leaders' 100% record

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport

Warrington players flood in to pile on try-scorer Peter Mata'utia
Warrington have averaged 32 points per game this season and maintained that record here
Betfred Super League
Warrington (28) 34
Tries: Ashton, Mata'utia, Currie, Dufty, Drinkwater, Nicholson Goals: Ratchford 5
Hull FC (0) 6
Tries: Dwyer Goals: Clifford

Super League leaders Warrington were ruthless in recording a seventh straight win as they crushed Hull FC, who have now lost their last five.

The damage was done in a full-throttle first half with home tries from Matty Ashton, Peter Mata'utia, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty and Josh Drinkwater.

Hull were toothless in the first 40 but improved to avoid being kept scoreless by ex-Wire hooker Brad Dwyer's try.

But Matty Nicholson's score restored Warrington's complete control.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Minikin, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Mata'utia

Interchanges: Philbin, Thewlis, Dudson, Thomas [Whitehead]

Hull FC: Hoy; Litten, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Swift; Lovodua, Clifford; Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Griffin, Fash

Interchanges: Lane, Cator, Evans, Dwyer [Staveley]

Referee: Aaron Moore

