Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike McMeeken (right) punished his old club with a match-winning try

Betfred Super League Catalans (12) 22 Tries: Seguier, Johnstone, Mougue, McMeeken Goals: Keighran 2, Mourgue Castleford (6) 18 Tries: Broadbent 2, Turner Goals: McShane 3

Mike McMeeken's late try sealed victory for Catalans Dragons and snatched a priceless Super League win away from struggling Castleford Tigers.

The ex-Tigers prop powered over after stand-in half Jack Broadbent's second score gave the visitors the lead.

Paul Seguier had opened the scoring before Broadbent's first, followed by Tom Johnstone and Arthur Mourgue tries.

Jordan Turner pulled one back before Broadbent went in, but McMeeken's telling touchdown eased the home fears.

The fortunes of the two sides, even at this early stage of the season, could not be more different, as a Dragons line-up with five wins from six welcomed a Tigers side yet to find their purr in 2023, having won just once.

Yet their performance suggested Castleford are closer to a competitive unit than their league position indicates, as interim coach Andy Last saw plenty of effort and quality at times.

Without former England half-back Gareth Widdop, the Tigers needed Greg Eden, Jacob Miller and in particular Broadbent to step up - and the latter certainly imposed himself.

First he was in the right place to pick up on a loose ball for his opening try, and his second was a swerving, space-carving run through the cover to score from deep.

Eden supplied the pass for Turner's try, while Miller along with several other team-mates came up with crucial defensive plays to keep Catalans at bay.

For Catalans boss Steve McNamara, the result ensured they avoided back-to-back defeats, and he can reflect on some key interventions from his side to deliver the points.

Johnstone's 100th career try came from a smart assist by Cesar Rouge, operating in the halves; Mourgue was typically elusive as he slinked through for his score and Tom Davies reacted acrobatically to turn the ball inside for Seguier's score.

The win, though, was as much about attitude as it was skill, and in finding a way over late on and in stemming Cas' desperate flow with Davies' tackle on Mahe Fonua, they took the two points to stay in touch with leaders Warrington and fellow challengers Wigan and St Helens.

Catalans: Mourgue; Johnstone, Keighran, Laguerre, Davies; Rouge, Pearce; McMeeken, Da Costa, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia

Interchanges: Navarette, Chan, Dezaria, Tomkins [Scimone]

Castleford: Eden; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Turner, Fonua; Broadbent, Miller; Massey, McShane, Matagi, Griffin, Mellor, Westerman

Interchanges: Lawler, Edwards, Vete, Smith [Mustapha]

Referee: Jack Smith