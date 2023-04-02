Owen Trout scored two important tries to help Huddersfield to the points

Betfred Super League Salford (6) 16 Tries: Wright, Costello, Watkins Goals: Sneyd 2 Huddersfield (14) 26 Tries: Golding, Trout 2, McQueen Goals: Russell 5

Huddersfield picked up a third Super League win of the season, away to Salford, but injuries to Will Pryce and Ashton Golding could be a concern.

First-half tries to Golding and Owen Trout came either side of Shane Wright's score for the hosts, giving Ian Watson's Giants the half-time lead.

Matt Costello's second-half score reduced arrears for Salford, but Trout stomped over for a crucial second.

Chris McQueen's late try ensured Kallum Watkins' score was mere consolation.

The injuries that the Giants staff will be concerned about came when Pryce went down and had to be helped from the field early in the second 40, while Golding's injury came toward the end of the match, after he pulled up while racing away in space.

Pryce's dynamism and skill have already attracted the attentions of Australian National Rugby League club Newcastle Knights, who will sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Although ex-Red Devils coach Watson has always underplayed his return to his hometown club, this win will have been particularly sweet.

The Giants were narrowly beaten by Wigan in their last outing but showed some mettle to take on a much-fancied Salford and win on their turf.

It was from a rare Marc-Sneyd error that Golding swooped to score, while Trout's try came from a smart ball by Jake Connor to Kevin Naiqama, who broke the line and delivered the scoring pass.

Trout's route-one second came on the back of tip-toeing feet from Olly Russell, who also contributed 10 points with the boot.

Paul Rowley's Red Devils have been competitive in every game they have played this season, but this loss means back-to-back defeats after the narrow Wigan loss last time out.

The gift for Huddersfield's opener was an unfamiliarly sloppy moment for a side used to striking from deep, but they recovered well for Wright to bustle in on the back of a penalty.

Costello showed acrobatic nerve to fly in at the corner in the second half, and Watkins' effort only gave the scoreline a more flattering look late on.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Costello, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Wright, Hellewell.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Golding, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall; Connor, Russell, Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Rushton, Yates.

Interchanges: Lolohea, Ikahihifo, Trout, Ashworth.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)