Paul Vaughan: Warrington prop loving life after leaving NRL

Warrington Wolves have to make the most of their potential to win silverware this season given the quality of the squad, says prop Paul Vaughan.

The 31-year-old arrived in Super League from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, having played Tests for Australia and in Origin with New South Wales.

He has already been impressed with the quality of Daryl Powell's squad.

"These years don't come around too often," Canberra-born Vaughan told the BBC's Super League Show.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to do something really special, where you have such a great squad.

"You have to make the most of it because you don't know in a couple of years time whether the boys will still be together or not.

"Hopefully we can get the best out of ourselves and have a positive year."

Vaughan's arrival, along with former team-mate and friend Josh McGuire, and Catalans front-row giants Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano, has added much-needed bulk to the Warrington pack.

Even with the loss of Thomas Mikaele, who is set to return to Australia on compassionate grounds, the Wire have the personnel to challenge - particularly playing off the back of that 'go-forward'.

"One of the biggest things is the hooker rotation we have with Daryl Clark and Danny Walker," Vaughan added.

"The dynamic areas are really strong, if you look across the whole squad there is a lot of talent there and it's really well balanced."

Leaving the beaches of Shellharbour for the north west of England and Warrington has seen Vaughan tread the same path as Australian stars such as Brian Bevan, Les Boyd, Alfie Langer, Andrew Johns, the Monaghan brothers and, most recently, Matt Dufty and McGuire.

Having familiar faces about is useful, not just for the players themselves but also for family.

"It's been an easy transition," Vaughan added. "It's good for our partners too, they've got a strong relationship there too so they can duck off for a coffee. Moosey's [Josh McGuire] got three kids, and I've got two girls.

"We were pretty settled in Australia, we had a good lifestyle and all that kind of stuff, but for my family I thought it would be a good life experience for the girls to come over and experience something new.

"We haven't looked back to be fair and hopefully we can stay a few years longer."