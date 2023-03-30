Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Willicombe (right) with Wales head coach Les Pearce in Australia during the 1975 Rugby League World Championship.

Former Wales and Great Britain rugby league international David Willicombe has died aged 72 following a short illness.

Born in Cardiff, Willicombe moved to the north of England to join Halifax as an 18-year-old before signing for Wigan in 1974.

Willicombe won 13 caps for Wales with two of his three tries coming during the 1975 World Championship.

The centre also played in three Tests for Great Britain.

"His contributions to the clubs and the game in general will never be forgotten," Wales Rugby League chairman Brian Juliff said.

"Sincere condolences to David's family and friends from all here at Wales Rugby League."