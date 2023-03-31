Andrew Henderson (left) is grateful to Mark Aston for the leg-up on his coaching journey

Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round: York v Sheffield Eagles Venue: LNER Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

York head coach Andrew Henderson is grateful to Sheffield boss Mark Aston for setting him on his coaching journey, as the two friends go head-to-head in Sunday's Challenge Cup tie.

Henderson played 130 games for the Eagles, winning two of three Grand Finals reached under Aston's tutelage.

His Knights side now must beat his old club to progress to round five.

"It's always a challenge when you come up against someone you worked with," Henderson told BBC Sport.

"He'll know about me and the way my teams play. I've got a lot of respect for him and he's had an influence on my career and my coaching. It's always good to catch up with one of your mentors."

Having grown up in Australia, born on the English Riviera in Torquay and played his rugby league at clubs as varied as Balmain, Castleford, Barrow and Gateshead, Sheffield retains a special place in Henderson's heart.

Since hanging up the boots and moving into coaching, the former Scotland international has been a head coach at London, assistant coach at Warrington and even a head of rugby at Keighley with a totally different, more strategic hat on.

His focus now is with York, and turning the potential of a club with aims of the top flight into a genuine contender.

He has come across long-time friend Aston on numerous occasions, but feels this scenario with the Knights is a slightly different one.

"It's a different situation now, at London we were a full-time team with Super League ambitions whereas now I'm coaching a part-time club - still with Super League ambitions - but at a different stage of the journey," Henderson added.

"Sheffield are doing same, trying to build for that dream."

Aston full of praise for 'champion' Henderson

Having been a leader on the field and a useful conduit off it while part of Aston's squad, there is a great deal of affection and respect for a man the Eagles boss describes as "an absolute champion".

Aston always felt Henderson's personal skills and attributes suggested he would be a good fit, and has "no qualms" that he will make York a success in the five years he has been given to deliver the project.

"He was the ultimate professional," Aston said. "As a player I was lucky to have a year with him [before retiring] and he was a good coach.

"He looked after himself, he was vocal and had the knowledge - when you have that in your locker, and the way he talked to players and got players to play, it doesn't surprise me."

Eagles hoping to extend legacy

Challenge Cup heroes - Sheffield Eagles

Aston believes Sheffield continue to reap the benefits of the work Henderson helped implement during his time, and the pathways set up for rugby league in South Yorkshire.

Having had an association with Sheffield going back 37 years, been a Lance Todd Trophy winner in the 1998 cup win, and done practically every job going, Aston is cemented within the Eagles story already.

That work has been tireless in retaining professional rugby league in Sheffield, and their move to the Olympic Legacy Park was an important step in moving forward after a nomadic status following the demolition of the old Don Valley Stadium.

"We've had a lot of hard years, the time out of the city, but we're back in the city now," Aston added.

"There's the development of the youth, the men's, the women's and the wheelchair teams - and we've got a learning disability team.

"We've worked really, not only with the men's team but with the foundation - with people like David Butler, Adam Hughes and Andrea Dobson. It's all about the 'one-club' ethos. We're all part of Sheffield Eagles."